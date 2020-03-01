«Хватит целоваться на людях». Пользователь Instagram выходит на одиночные пикеты, чтобы немного поворчать

Американец Сет Филлипс с октября 2019 года выходит на улицы Нью-Йорка с плакатами. Но он не активист — Филлипс не требует правосудия и не защищает чьи-то права. Его требования более приземленные (и часто откровенно ироничные): «Хватит показывать мне рекламу товаров, о которых я только что говорил». Или «Собакам не нужны собственные аккаунты в соцсетях».
Фотографии с одиночных пикетов Филлипса выкладывают в инстаграм dudewithsign («Чувак с плакатом»). Об этих акциях писали по всему миру, начиная с зарубежного Forbes и заканчивая российским TJournal.
«Хватит снимать „Форсажи“»
«Сделайте праздник для одиночек»
Вскоре у Филлипса появились подражатели. В том числе и «Чувиха с плакатом».
«Миссис Клаус заслуживает большего признания ее заслуг»
Есть у проекта Сета Филлипса и русскоязычная адаптация, которой занимается пользователь инстаграма Сергей Repostless.
Главные заявления Сергея
Disclaimer: the account was created by me for entertainment purposes only. By posting pictures of me holding signs I have no intention to in any way whatsoever misrepresent, impersonate or impose any reputation damage to @dudewithsign. The content of this account was nonetheless inspired by the idea of @dudewithsign, which I respect and refer to in my bio.
Без обид
разобралась за пару минут что да как, да там можно даже со смартфона, главное чтоб в наличии были. там в принципе ничего сверхсложного нету..если тоже желаете, загляните на мою страницу
и красить волосы тоже
хотя бы в метро
⠀ ⠀ Disclaimer: the account was created by me for entertainment purposes only. By posting pictures of me holding signs I have no intention to in any way whatsoever misrepresent, impersonate or impose any reputation damage to @dudewithsign. The content of this account was nonetheless inspired by the idea of @dudewithsign, which I respect and refer to in my bio.
передайте родственникам
⠀ ⠀ Disclaimer: this account was created by me for entertainment purposes only. By posting pictures of me holding signs I have no intention to in any way whatsoever misrepresent, impersonate or impose any reputation damage to @dudewithsign. The content of the account was nonetheless inspired by the idea of @dudewithsign, which I respect and refer to in my bio.
