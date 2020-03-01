«Хватит целоваться на людях». Пользователь Instagram выходит на одиночные пикеты, чтобы немного поворчать

«Медуза»
-
0

Американец Сет Филлипс с октября 2019 года выходит на улицы Нью-Йорка с плакатами. Но он не активист — Филлипс не требует правосудия и не защищает чьи-то права. Его требования более приземленные (и часто откровенно ироничные): «Хватит показывать мне рекламу товаров, о которых я только что говорил». Или «Собакам не нужны собственные аккаунты в соцсетях».

Фотографии с одиночных пикетов Филлипса выкладывают в инстаграм dudewithsign («Чувак с плакатом»). Об этих акциях писали по всему миру, начиная с зарубежного Forbes и заканчивая российским TJournal.

«Хватит снимать „Форсажи“»

View this post on Instagram

unless @badgalriri wants to be my valentine

A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign) on

«Сделайте праздник для одиночек»

Вскоре у Филлипса появились подражатели. В том числе и «Чувиха с плакатом».

View this post on Instagram

Happy holidays y’all!

A post shared by Beth (@dudettewithsign) on

«Миссис Клаус заслуживает большего признания ее заслуг»

Есть у проекта Сета Филлипса и русскоязычная адаптация, которой занимается пользователь инстаграма Сергей Repostless.

Главные заявления Сергея

